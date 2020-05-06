EvenCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $333,330.10 and approximately $537,956.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00360032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001043 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008654 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003720 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

