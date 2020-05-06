Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.22–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.9-63.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.76 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.16 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $24.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.46.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,066 shares of company stock worth $5,666,973. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

