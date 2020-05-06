Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Evergy has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,678. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

