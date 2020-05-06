Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $25.29. Exelixis shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 4,615,474 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.23.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $502,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,801 shares of company stock worth $13,930,398. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after buying an additional 568,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 826,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,376,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

