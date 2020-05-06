Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 15th

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
FHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.76 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
