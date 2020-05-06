Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 15th

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

FHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.76 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

