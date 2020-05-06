First Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

First Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bank to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

