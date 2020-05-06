First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Interstate Bancsystem has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Interstate Bancsystem has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 28,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

