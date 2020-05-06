First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 484,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,784. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

