Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 403,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,826. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

