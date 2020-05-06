FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Price Up 9.6% Following Dividend Announcement

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $45.41, approximately 5,531,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 1,636,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

