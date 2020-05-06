FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.22.

FMC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. 1,226,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

