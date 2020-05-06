Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

FRPT stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. 98,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,084. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,259.55 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

