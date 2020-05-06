Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 181 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,952,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,857. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

