Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The stock has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.