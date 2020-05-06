Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 22,510 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 201,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 2,143,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.