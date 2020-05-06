Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

