Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

