Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 6,442 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 378,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 155,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 192,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,080. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

