Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 6,664 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

