Fundamentun LLC Buys 2,427 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 399,749 shares of company stock valued at $64,510,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.39, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.