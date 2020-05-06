Fundamentun LLC Buys Shares of 9,044 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $255,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 2,917,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.