Fundamentun LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 46,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.23. 1,889,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

