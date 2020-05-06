Fundamentun LLC Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

