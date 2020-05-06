Fundamentun LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,836. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

