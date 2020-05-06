Fundamentun LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 207.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Adobe stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.52. 2,306,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.19. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

