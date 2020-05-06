Fundamentun LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,917,000 after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.55. 303,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,361. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.