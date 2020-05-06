Fundamentun LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. 4,458,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,706. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

