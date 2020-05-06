Fundamentun LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. 4,273,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.