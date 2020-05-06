Fundamentun LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 279.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

NYSE:WM traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,469. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

