Fundamentun LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.