Fundamentun LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,211,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

