Fundamentun LLC Invests $471,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

