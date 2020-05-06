Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 4,720,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,005. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.35. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

