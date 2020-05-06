Fundamentun LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 284.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $121.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

