Fundamentun LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 490,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

