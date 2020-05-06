Fundamentun LLC Sells 6,766 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 4,921,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,071. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

