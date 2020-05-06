Fundamentun LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. 3,574,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,239. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

