Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,127 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.