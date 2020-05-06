GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.55 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.47 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 79,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.52. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of $395.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 42.23 and a quick ratio of 42.22.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

