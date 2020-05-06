GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.55 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.47 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 79,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.52. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of $395.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 42.23 and a quick ratio of 42.22.

Get GCP Asset Backed Income Fund alerts:

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.