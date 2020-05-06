Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $92,058,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. Generac’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.