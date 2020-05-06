German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

German American Bancorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. German American Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of GABC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $764.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GABC. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $402,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,839.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $858,486. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

