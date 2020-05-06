GET Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002630 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $9,374.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.19 or 0.03666170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033363 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010799 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

