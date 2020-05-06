Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years.

EFAS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Dividend History for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

