Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 5,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,237. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

