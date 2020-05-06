GoByte Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,356.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $215,349.97 and approximately $5,356.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00085675 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

