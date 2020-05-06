Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gocompare.Com Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82 ($1.08). 318,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.41. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 129 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116.25 ($1.53).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.