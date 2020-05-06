GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLPP traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF Company Profile

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

