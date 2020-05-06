Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.37% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $47,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

GBIL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,756. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42.

