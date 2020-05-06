Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables stock remained flat at $GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,832. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.31 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

