Hardy Reed LLC Buys 77,661 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 18.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.67. 3,665,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

